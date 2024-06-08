1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes $5.67 Million Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 154,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in DoubleVerify by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,531 shares of company stock worth $3,043,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DV opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

