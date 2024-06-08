1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Crane NXT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $402,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,517,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 8,855.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,132,000 after buying an additional 697,808 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,326,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Crane NXT stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CXT shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Crane NXT in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

