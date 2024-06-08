2,269,289 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,269,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,840,000. Capital International Investors owned about 0.43% of Marqeta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 27.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MQ shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.25 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

