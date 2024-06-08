23,529 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $146.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.37. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

