2,820 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after buying an additional 277,631 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $184.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

