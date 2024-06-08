30,617 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 30,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $89,758,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ferguson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $198.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $144.08 and a one year high of $224.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

