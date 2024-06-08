40,950 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,200,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,315,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $23,360,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $18,526,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6 %

FI stock opened at $151.45 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.97 and a 200 day moving average of $144.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

