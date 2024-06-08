5,364 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $61.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

