Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Position Reduced by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,729,969 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.10% of Adient worth $36,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Adient by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,434,000 after purchasing an additional 196,857 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,558,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,247,000 after acquiring an additional 271,786 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after purchasing an additional 270,455 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.31. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

