Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $3,524,000. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $4,691,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $465.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.58 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.79.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

