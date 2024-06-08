Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP opened at $64.58 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.21. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.