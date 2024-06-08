aelf Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last week, aelf has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $338.08 million and approximately $12.66 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000825 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000689 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,869,382 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

