AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (AFP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on July 3rd

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:AFP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from AFT Pharmaceuticals’s previous final dividend of $0.007.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.30.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products in New Zealand, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It offers products for use in the areas of allergy, cold and flu, digestive health, eye care, first aid, nail care, oral care, pain management, skin care, and supplements, as well as other products.

