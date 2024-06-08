AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (AFP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on July 3rd

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:AFP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from AFT Pharmaceuticals’s previous final dividend of $0.007.
AFT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.30.
AFT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
