Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 37,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,027.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 43,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 26,966 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $132.98 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

