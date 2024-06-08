Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1,027.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

