AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

AirBoss of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$5.99 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$3.65 and a 12-month high of C$7.34. The stock has a market cap of C$162.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.14.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.18). AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of C$139.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 0.7477477 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently -5.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 10,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,500.00. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

