Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.16% of Albany International worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Albany International alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 109,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Albany International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Albany International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $220,388.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Albany International news, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.