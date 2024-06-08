Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Major Shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria Sells 150,000 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 107.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 474.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,814,000 after buying an additional 156,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $2,086,085,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,674,000 after buying an additional 194,651 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.