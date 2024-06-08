Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 24,901 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.30% of SI-BONE worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at $6,721,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,207,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after acquiring an additional 214,089 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 201,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,033,000 after acquiring an additional 155,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 90,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $59,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $56,010.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $59,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,868 shares of company stock worth $310,659. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The company has a market cap of $547.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.26. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $29.51.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. Equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

