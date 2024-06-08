Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 10,924 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of Belden worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 914,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,678,000 after buying an additional 224,486 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 287,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $3,130,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDC opened at $94.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average is $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.91%.

In other Belden news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,557.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $651,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,557.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

