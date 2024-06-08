Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Ciena by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 40,102 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,028,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $207,633.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $207,633.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CIEN. Raymond James lowered shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

