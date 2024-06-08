Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 218,808 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 373,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.