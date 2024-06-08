Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,537 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,374,894 shares of company stock valued at $413,597,314. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

