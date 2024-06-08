Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.76 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 164.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,806 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in US Foods by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of USFD opened at $53.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

