Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 328.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,433 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $908.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.72 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

