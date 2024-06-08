Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 14,097 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Banner were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Banner alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Banner by 2,700.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 221,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 213,342 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Banner by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $1,115,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Banner by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $12,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Price Performance

Shares of BANR stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $55.66.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.67 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BANR

Banner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.