Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 149,238 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 114.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 149,238 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,230,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,113,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in The GEO Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 738,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 191,115 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 499.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 307,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 256,113 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE:GEO opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

