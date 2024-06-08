Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 5,483 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Coty Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $10.02 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

