Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 65,636 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,636 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.18% of Steelcase worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,901.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCS stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

