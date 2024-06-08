Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 833 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRPT opened at $123.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.56. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $146.68.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

