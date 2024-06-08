Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,033 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 864.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 300.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Shares of LW opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.41 and a 12-month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

