Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,680 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,310.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,259.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,226.86. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $756.11 and a one year high of $1,451.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,247 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.