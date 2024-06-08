Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 794 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESNT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter worth $77,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Trading Down 0.6 %

ESNT stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

