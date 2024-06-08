Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,787 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $14,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 229.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

