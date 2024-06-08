Alphabet Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the information services provider on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $175.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.95. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

