Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,957,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,401,000 after acquiring an additional 170,378 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,951,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,655,000 after acquiring an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Alphabet by 39,754.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $174.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $178.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

