Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading 0.6% Higher

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $177.15 and last traded at $176.47. Approximately 4,919,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 29,223,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardent Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

