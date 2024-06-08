Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,342,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 222,456 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $355,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. S&CO Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 67,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $5,889,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.