Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $76.49 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $76.24 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

