American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Shares Gap Down to $21.83

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.83, but opened at $21.32. American Assets Trust shares last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 64,581 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.35). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,155,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,688,000 after buying an additional 804,009 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,087,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after buying an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,148,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 93,248 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $21,609,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

