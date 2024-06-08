American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $892.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $951.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $912.82. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

