American International Group Inc. Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of AGCO worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AGCO by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.83.

Shares of AGCO opened at $103.15 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average is $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

