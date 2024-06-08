American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Chart Industries worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,088,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Chart Industries by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $145.35 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.48 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

