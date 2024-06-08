American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $194.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

