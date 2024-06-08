American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,591,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124,815 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,974,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,640,000 after purchasing an additional 267,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,038,000 after purchasing an additional 118,221 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,117,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,495,000 after buying an additional 117,170 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.84.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

