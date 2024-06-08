American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMWD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $83.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.67. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

In related news, Director Philip D. Fracassa bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

