Anthony Kender Sells 6,165 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $137,047.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 253,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PowerSchool Stock Up 0.4 %

PWSC stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. On average, analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 111.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in PowerSchool by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

