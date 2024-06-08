APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 794.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053,222 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in APi Group were worth $41,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,278,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,908,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in APi Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APG stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $39.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

