Aristides Capital LLC Buys New Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132,150 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,728,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 459,393 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,160,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 140,838 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 166.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 88,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 55,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $3.64 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

