Aristides Capital LLC Buys Shares of 25,836 Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

GDOT stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.19 million, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $447.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

